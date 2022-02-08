2,350 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.47. 728,188 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.