23andMe (ME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ ME opened at 4.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.22. 23andMe has a 1 year low of 3.96 and a 1 year high of 16.93.

ME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 23andMe by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in 23andMe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

