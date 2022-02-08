$26.11 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce $26.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.24 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $149.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 119,072 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 96.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 797,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,737,414. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

