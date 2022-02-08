283,760 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 283,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,950,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

