2,899 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $88.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.45.

