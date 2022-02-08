$3.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $13.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $405.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.59. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 92.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

