31,081 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Purchased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for 0.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,948,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.36. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $85.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

