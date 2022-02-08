3,543 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.34 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.