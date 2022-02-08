$360.00 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $360.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.00 million and the highest is $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $370.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 342,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

