36,050 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Bought by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. AMC Entertainment comprises 3.9% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $53,745,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 251.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,012 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 981,995 shares of company stock worth $26,440,192 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMC opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.