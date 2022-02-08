$41.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report sales of $41.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.51 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $166.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $168.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $191.88 million, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $201.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in City Office REIT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in City Office REIT by 9.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

CIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 221,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,777. The stock has a market cap of $766.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

