42,795 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.
TLH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 114,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,178. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.37.
