$428.23 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post $428.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.00 million and the highest is $432.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDS traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $419.46. The company had a trading volume of 286,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.29 and a 200-day moving average of $418.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

