$461.50 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post sales of $461.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.00 million and the lowest is $459.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIMC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. 119,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

