4,909 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 219,362 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 173,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 44,444 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 134,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 956.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 106,031 shares during the period.
Shares of IHAK opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $49.09.
