5,477 Shares in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $321,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.