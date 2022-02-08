$69.79 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $69.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.89 million and the highest is $77.69 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $243.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.23 million to $251.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $259.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

