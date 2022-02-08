$7.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce $7.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $31.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,188,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

