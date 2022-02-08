7,055 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,322,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.