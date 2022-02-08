873 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 107,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,071,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,261,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 709,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $170,974,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.39. 44,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,688. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

