$9.02 Million in Sales Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to announce $9.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $65.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $72.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $287.79 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $318.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Li-Cycle.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of LICY opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $93,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.