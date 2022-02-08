9,134 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,930,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,623,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 492,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.36. 91,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,931. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $117.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

