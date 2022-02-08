Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) to post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Aadi Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.78).
Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $407.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $44,919,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $33,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.
About Aadi Bioscience
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
