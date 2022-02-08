AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,754 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $97,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $143.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $251.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

