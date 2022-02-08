AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.02

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.02 and last traded at $142.53, with a volume of 9596088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.65.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Get AbbVie alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $251.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.