ACCO Brands (ACCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.
In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.