ACCO Brands (ACCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACCO Brands by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.