Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Cap of $47.21 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004722 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $47.21 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00129762 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,343 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.