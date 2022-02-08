Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,990 shares of company stock worth $51,765,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

