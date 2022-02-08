Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 88,499 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $1,875,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,681 shares of company stock worth $13,762,079. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.