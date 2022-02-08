Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 44.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

NYSEARCA CVY opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

