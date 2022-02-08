Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,498,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.