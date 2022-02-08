Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,917,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

