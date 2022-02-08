Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 499 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 148,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CR stock opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $81.58 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

