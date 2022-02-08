Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,481,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,988,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

