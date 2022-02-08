Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

AJRD opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,840 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,867,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 199,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

