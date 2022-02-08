Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Truist Financial

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.43.

AFL opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

