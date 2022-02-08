Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Raised to SEK 17 at Barclays

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price objective upped by Barclays from SEK 16 to SEK 17 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOIFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $1.82 on Friday. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.