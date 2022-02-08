AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.AGCO also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50 EPS.

AGCO stock traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.32. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.