Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.56% of Agrify worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 689.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Agrify alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 4,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,944. Agrify Co. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agrify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Agrify Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.