Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,087. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

