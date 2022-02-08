Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $213.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.66.
BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,152,715. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average of $151.15. The company has a market capitalization of $328.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
