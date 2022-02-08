Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $213.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.66.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,152,715. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average of $151.15. The company has a market capitalization of $328.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

