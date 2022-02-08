ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 286.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,019,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

