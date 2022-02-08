Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CoreCivic by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

