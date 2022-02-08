Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,350 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $846,226.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,490 shares of company stock valued at $16,344,824. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.