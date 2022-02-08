AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by 289.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACV opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $75,020.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

