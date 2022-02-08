Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Sells C$83,600.00 in Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

AP.UN opened at C$42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.39. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$35.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92.

A number of research firms have commented on AP.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.56.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

