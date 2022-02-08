Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,540,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $2,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,767. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.