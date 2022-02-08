Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.32

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 32217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

