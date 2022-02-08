Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $182.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.20 million and the lowest is $180.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $169.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $747.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $5.73 on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. 1,025,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $829,165. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

