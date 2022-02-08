Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.81

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 2796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.96.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $10,999,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $6,050,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

